Cuba categorically denied, this Thursday (8), the news published by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal that the island’s dictatorship would have signed an agreement with China to allow the installation of a large secret spy center on its territory. According to the publication, the base would allow Chinese intelligence services to intercept electronic communications throughout the southeastern United States, where military bases are located, and monitor the traffic of American ships.

Speaking to the press, the Cuban Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, said that they are “unfounded information”, “slander” and “fallacies” aimed at justifying US sanctions against Cuba and destabilizing the island. According to the vice-chancellor, the country rejects “any military presence” in Latin America and the Caribbean, including the US presence in Guantánamo, in eastern Cuba.

According to the New York newspaper, Cuba would receive “billions of dollars” in return for the cession of the territory to China. “This type of slander was often fabricated by American officials, apparently familiar with intelligence information,” criticized Fernández de Cossío.

The diplomat linked the content of the newspaper article with other information that was published in the past, such as the “alleged acoustic attacks against US diplomatic personnel” in Cuba, “the non-existent Cuban military presence in Venezuela” and “the imaginary existence of chemical weapons” in the country.

“The hostility of the United States against Cuba and the extreme and cruel measures that cause humanitarian harm and punish the Cuban people cannot be justified in any way,” he concluded.

Speaking to US broadcaster MSNBC, John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said the newspaper’s report was “inaccurate” but that the US “is focused on making sure we can mitigate any threat from China in the region”.

Voltage

In recent months, tension has increased between the United States and the Chinese dictatorship, after the China rejected a meeting between US and Chinese military officials and aggressively deployed its military forces in the South China Sea, which caused clashes with American deployments in the region. Also, earlier this year, the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon that had infiltrated US airspace in January.