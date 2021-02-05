Some Cubans line up to buy food in Havana, Cuba. Ernesto Mastrascusa / EFE

With the covid-19 pandemic out of control, although at considerably lower levels than other countries in the area, the Cuban Government has just decreed a second curfew in Havana as of February 5, as well as the tightening of measures at its borders including a further reduction in flights and the reinstatement of mandatory quarantine for travelers in state centers and hotels. Cuba has gone from quantifying positive cases by dozens (while airports were closed, between April and November of last year) to doing so by hundreds and even exceeding 1,000 cases a day in recent days, figures that have set off all alarms .

From March to December 31, 2020, 12,225 infections and 146 deaths were registered on the island. In the 35 days of 2021, after the reopening of the borders, there are more than 18,000 infected and 74 dead. A good part of these positive cases are from Havana, a city with 2.2 million inhabitants where the authorities recognize that the epidemiological situation is “more complex” and quarantines and perimeter closures are already being applied in several areas.

In mid-January, the capital was ordered to close bars, restaurants, theaters, cinemas, beaches and other entertainment venues, in addition to suspending public transport at night. Now, with the aim of containing the spread of the virus, given the exponential increase in infections, the curfew comes into effect from this Friday from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., a measure that will be maintained “indefinitely” , until this third wave of the epidemic is stopped, which has been the worst for the island.

In September of last year, another similar curfew was decreed in Havana, when the level of infections was much lower. In November, the airports reopened and the first tourists arrived, and tens of thousands of Cuban-Americans traveled to the island from Florida to meet their families.

The authorities link the unbridled expansion of the pandemic in this third wave to the failure to comply with the protocols for travelers and the indiscipline of the population -when the perception of risk is lowered-, which has resulted in the decline in de-escalation in almost the entire country .

Along with the internal restrictions adopted in Havana and most of the provinces, the Government has reinforced preventive measures at the borders, forcing all travelers to present a negative PCR test carried out 72 hours before taking the plane, in addition to reducing drastically flights from the United States, Mexico, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Colombia and other countries in the area with high levels of infection.

It is also mandatory to undergo two PCR tests on arrival on the island, one carried out at the airport itself and another five days later. Starting next Saturday, all travelers arriving in the country must also keep a quarantine in hotels (tourists) or in state centers (residents of Cuba), facilities from which they will not be able to leave until the result of the two PCRs is obtained. , approximately eight days later.

The rebound of the pandemic in Cuba occurs in the midst of a situation of serious shortage of food and basic necessities, and when the country undertakes a monetary reform that has triggered inflation and forces people to leave home to find a life and supplies on a daily basis, because you can’t hog. The queues in stores and banks are kilometers long, and although no official media has established a relationship between queues and contagions, it is seen as one of the main focuses. The authorities are aware of this, but also that as long as the rampant crisis continues they cannot decree an absolute closure. The decision to open the airports in November and allow the arrival of travelers and tourists, despite the risk, responds to the need to seek sources of foreign exchange so that the island does not collapse.

Thus, and given the impossibility of fighting against the imponderables, the official hope is today in the four possible vaccines against the covid-19 that are developed in the laboratories of the island -Soberana 01 and 02, Mambisa and Abdala-. Sovereign 02 is the most advanced – it is in phase 2 of tests – and the scientists who develop it, belonging to the Finlay Institute, assure that it offers good results so far and that, if it continues like this, vaccination of the population in the coming months.

“We have the capacity to manufacture 100 million doses this year [de Soberana 02]”, Said recently Dr. Vicente Vérez, director of Finlay. “If all goes well, we will have the entire population vaccinated in 2021,” said Vérez. The idea, of course, would be to export the vaccine later and become the first Latin American country to do so. But for that, the scientists themselves warn, there is still a long way to go.

