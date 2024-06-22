Havana (agencies)

Cuba announced its joining the case brought by South Africa before the International Court of Justice against Israel in the case of “stopping the genocide against the Palestinians.”

The Cuban Foreign Ministry stated, in a statement yesterday, that “the government of the Republic of Cuba has decided to engage in the controversial proceedings initiated by the Republic of South Africa against Israel before the International Court of Justice.” The Foreign Ministry indicated that “based on the provisions of Article 63 of the Statute of the International Court, and in strict compliance with its obligations as a state party to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, Cuba will use its right as a third country, and its interpretation of the rules of the Convention, which Israel violated by its actions in the illegally occupied Palestinian territories.” Legal in the Gaza Strip.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry concluded the statement by saying: “Genocide, forced displacement, and collective punishment have no place in today’s world, and the international community cannot tolerate them. Justice and respect for the Charter of the United Nations and international law must prevail.”