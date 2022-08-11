Cuba: death of the second firefighter confirmed in the Matanzas fires

Elier Correa, 24, died as a result of the burns he suffered when he was fighting the fire in the industrial complex that keeps Cuba in suspense. “His burns were not compatible with life,” the Presidency said on Twitter. Although the problem is controlled, they will wait for the flames to go out to search for another 14 people who disappeared.

This Thursday, August 11, the death of a 24-year-old firefighter was reported who suffered serious burns while he was dedicated to putting out the industrial fire in the town of Matanzas.

Elier Correa is the second confirmed casualty and it is not ruled out that the number will rise when the fire is extinguished and the search begins for another 14 people whose whereabouts are unknown.

“On Wednesday night, a patient died who was in an extreme critical condition, with burns incompatible with life,” the Cuban Presidency reported through its Twitter account.

For its part, it was the Matanzas newspaper ‘Girón’, which spread the identity of the victim. “Our deepest condolences reach your family, friends and acquaintances for such a painful loss,” the local newspaper published.

Elier Correa, young officer of the Fire Department of #Cubaanother hero of the feat in #Massacres, passed away last night, after several days in critical condition. Thanks to the prowess of men like him, the fire was controlled. My condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/t1Ej1IQghU – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 11, 2022



Before Correa’s death, a 60-year-old man was reported and there are five others who are in critical condition.

This incident that began last Friday at the super tanker base in the Cuban town is under control, according to authorities. In addition to the 14 missing, there are also another 130 who have injuries, most of them minor.

The missing are mainly firefighters who were cornered during the first explosions. The Government of Cuba warned that the recovery of their bodies will take place when the fire is definitively extinguished.

"We can now say that the fire is under control," Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Ávalos, deputy fire chief, said Wednesday.









The Administration of Miguel Díaz-Canel did not publicly reveal the estimates of the economic damage generated by this incident and which will have profound consequences in terms of energy.

The complex where this happened is the largest to receive imports of crude oil and fuels that the country has and they are mainly used to generate electricity throughout the island.

“The damage is going to be significant because it is the fuel that generates the country’s current,” said Daleis Macias Fuentes, who works for the government in Matanzas.

Although the authorization has not yet been issued, some of the 4,000 inhabitants who were evacuated have already returned to their homes under warnings.

with EFE