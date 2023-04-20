Cuba | Cuban President Diaz-Canel was elected as the only candidate for a further term

Miguel Diaz-Canel’s first season was marked by the country’s worst economic crisis in three decades.

Cuba led for the last five years Miguel Diaz-Canel continue as the country’s president for a second five-year term.

Political opposition is illegal in Cuba, so Diaz-Canel was the only candidate. The Communist Party announced that he received 97.66 percent of the vote. According to Cuban law, the president can serve a maximum of two consecutive terms.

In addition to the presidency, Diaz-Canel has served since 2021 as the first secretary of the Communist Party, which is considered the most powerful position in the country.

The 62-year-old Diaz-Canel came to power five years ago after the Castro brothers led Cuba for almost 60 years. The leader of the 1959 revolution Fidel Castro was president until 2006, after which his younger brother took office Raúl Castro.

Diaz-Canel the first season was marked by the country’s worst economic crisis in three decades.

The president was also criticized for his response to the historic 2021 anti-government protests that triggered the tightening of US sanctions.

Cuba has been under the US trade embargo since 1962.

With the protests, an unprecedented number of people have left Cuba. More than 300,000 people left the country last year alone. Cubans have daily shortages of food, medicine and fuel.

Under Diaz-Canel’s leadership, Cuba sought to accelerate the opening of markets to small businesses in hundreds of sectors previously under the exclusive control of the state. However, the majority of Cuban companies are still under state control.