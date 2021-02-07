Cuba Cuban communist leadership tries to ease country’s economic woes in the wake of pandemic and embargo: Private enterprise allowed in almost all sectors

The ruling Cuban Communist Party is trying to patch up the country’s economy in the wake of the pandemic and Trump. Until now, work in Cuba has been done mainly for the state and cooperatives.

Economic distress seems to have pushed through several long-promised reforms in Cuba.

First, the ruling Communist Party finally announced its abandonment of the troubled dual-currency system, or “tourist nest,” and now private enterprise is allowed in most sectors.

Until now, work in Cuba has been done mainly for the state and cooperatives. Only about 13 percent of the workforce, or 600,000 people, have worked as entrepreneurs, mostly as taxi drivers, hosts, restaurants, and other tourism-related industries.

The list of areas allowed to entrepreneurs has been strictly limited.

Minister of Labor Marta Elena Feitó Cabreran the reform presented last August was approved by the Cuban Council of Ministers on Friday, according to a Communist Party newspaper Granma.

The reform expands the permitted areas from 127 to more than 2,000, says Minister of Labor Feitó Cabrera. There are still 124 areas under state control, in whole or in part, but Feitó Cabrera did not specify which.

They probably include at least the media, healthcare and the defense sector.

Private enterprise enlargement is a tough piece for the country’s communist leadership, but the country’s economic situation is also critical.

The pandemic took away tourists bringing in foreign currency while the President of the United States Donald Trump tightened the embargo to the extreme and blocked the majority of remittances to Cuba.

The Cuban economy shrank by 11 percent last year, with little growth in previous years.

Over the years, Cubans have become accustomed to not having all products on the store shelf, but over the past year, there has been an increasing shortage of staple foods down to bread.

Read more: Finnish newsletter: Trump’s sanctions and pandemic plague the Cuban economy, but the Communist Party is doing well

President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated late last year that Cuba is in crisis and reforms are needed. They are intended to increase exports, reduce imports and stimulate domestic demand.