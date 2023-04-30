Cuba | Cuba cancels labor march due to fuel shortage

The Labor Day march in Havana is a symbolic event for Cuba’s rulers, and it has not been canceled for financial reasons since Fidel Castro came to power in 1959.

Cuban the Communist Party has been forced to cancel a May 1 Labor Day march due to fuel shortages. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people usually gather at the Revolution Square in the capital, Havana, to celebrate International Workers’ Day.

This year, the big march will be replaced by several smaller marches around the country, to which participants must arrive on foot. Among other things, the British Broadcasting Company reports on the cancellation of the parade BBC mixed El País -newspaper.

Labor Day the march in Havana is a particularly symbolic event. In the eyes of politicians in Cuba, it serves as the most important “public applause for the revolution and socialism” and workers have been transported to the march in droves from other parts of Cuba.

The march will be canceled this year for the first time due to financial reasons since Fidel Castro came to power in 1959. In 2020 and 2021, the march was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel said earlier this month that Cuba currently receives only two-thirds of the fuel it needs. Venezuela has been Cuba’s largest supplier of high-quality crude oil, but supplies have decreased by 50 percent in recent years.

The people of Havana have been queuing at gas stations for days to get fuel for their cars. Sales have also been regulated so that there is enough fuel for the needs of ambulances, taxis and hearses.

The Cuban government blames the shortage on US sanctions.