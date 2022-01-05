The Cuban government on Tuesday criticized the US Department of the Treasury for an agreement with Airbnb to “settle its possible civil liability for apparent violations of sanctions” that Washington maintains against the island.

“The irrational economic, commercial and financial blockade by the #US government against #Cuba does not rest even at the end of the year,” criticized Rodrigo Malmierca, Cuban minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment. The “digital hosting platform was fined for making reservations in our country. #NoMasBloqueo”, he tweeted.

Malmierca reacted after the Treasury Department announced the day before that it had reached a fine agreement with the digital platform. Airbnb Payments, a subsidiary of Airbnb Inc., “has agreed to remit $91,172.29 to settle its possible civil liability for apparent violations of sanctions against Cuba administered by the Office for the Control of Foreign Assets (OFAC),” the Treasury reported.

The sanction was due to transactions between 2015 and 2020 related to stays by travelers who did not meet the 12 categories allowed by the United States to visit the island, as well as for not keeping records of activities that the hosts offered to visitors, in accordance with regulations of the Office

The 12 categories of American travelers to Cuba established by Washington in 2015 include family visits and stays for academic, cultural, sporting or religious purposes, among others. The tourism category is still banned, as well as most trade with the island, governed by the Communist Party, due to the US embargo in effect since 1962.

“Denying Americans the ability to generate income directly for Cubans and establish connections between our peoples. What a stupid, counterproductive and trumpistic decision by (Joe) Biden,” tweeted Ben Rhodes, former adviser to former US President Barack Obama.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?