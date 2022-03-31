The Cuban people took to social networks following a controversial article about the benefits of cockroach milk published by Radio Guamá, an official station, from Pinar del Río.

The note alluded to a scientific study, from 2018, which predicted that the aforementioned drink could be the ‘superfood’ of the future for its nutritional properties.

According to ‘Radio Guamá’, the content was a “scientific curiosity” for general knowledge. However, Internet users did not take long to react and the criticism and memes did not wait long.

Many of the opinions on Twitter showed the discontent of the people with the content, since It was understood as a mockery, in the midst of the milk supply crisis that Cuba is currently experiencing.

When I studied Hygiene and epidemiology I learned that cockroaches transmit poliomyelitis. Today the Cuban regime has the cynicism to continue playing with the patience of the people by proposing that the cockroach has protein in a milk that it secretes. #SOSCuba my country has already hit rock bottom pic.twitter.com/5AZT96Wzpr – Marichal (@marichalmarich1) March 29, 2022

According to ‘CubaNoticias360’, a kilo of powdered milk costs between 1,000 and 1,200 Cuban pesos (between 156,000 and 188,000 Colombian pesos), while a liter and a half of ‘cow’ milk costs up to 200 Cuban pesos (more than 30,000 Colombian pesos). ). A situation that has mainly affected children and the elderly. Given the controversy unleashed, the station eliminated the publication, but without referring to the subject. Even so, in social networks the controversy continues.

In 2018, several international media released a study that listed the benefits of cockroach milk, which is obtained specifically from the dipliptera punctata, which feeds its young with a kind of crystals that it produces itself.

And, although for science this product has a lot of energy and other properties, one cannot speak of mass production, firstly because it would be necessary to kill many cockroaches and, secondly, because it takes time and more studies to confirm that it is a ‘superfood’ for humans.

“If you want to do that in mass production, it’s not easy. It’s time consuming, labor intensive and you don’t get much for your efforts“, explained at the time Leonard Chavas, co-author of the study, for the ‘BBC’.

