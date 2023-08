How did you feel about the content of this article?

Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel | Photo: Ernesto Mastrascusa/EFE

Cuba’s dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, extended his “cordial” congratulations this Monday (21) to Bernardo Arévalo de León, who was elected president of Guatemala in the national elections held this Sunday (20).

“On behalf of the government [regime] and the people of Cuba, I cordially congratulate Bernardo Arévalo on his election as president of Guatemala”, wrote the Cuban dictator in X, the new name of Twitter.

“I wish you and express my will to continue developing relations between our countries,” he added.

Arévalo, 64, leads the progressive group Movimento Semente and defeated former first lady Sandra Torres Casanova by a wide lead in the second round of Guatemala’s presidential elections, considered the most controversial since the establishment of democracy in 1986.

With all the polls counted, Arévalo won with 58% of the votes, against the 37% obtained by Torres, and will govern the country from 2024 to 2028.

The Movimento Semente, considered a moderate leftist movement, was born during the anti-corruption demonstrations of 2015 that led to the fall of the government of Otto Pérez Molina (2012-2015), involved in a case of millionaire bribes.

The now president-elect, who is currently a deputy, reached the second round thanks to the vote of the cities, with the promise to fight corruption in the Central American country and the intention of emulating the presidency of his father, Juan José Arévalo Bermejo, who governed the country between 1945 and 1951. (With EFE Agency)