The UN has condemned the embargo for decades, but it can only be lifted by a decision of the U.S. Congress.

The United States Today marks the 60th anniversary of the embargo on Cuba. President John F. Kennedy in February 1962 imposed a comprehensive ban on the import and export of products to Cuba, exempting only products distributed on humanitarian grounds, such as medicines and certain foodstuffs.

The embargo was driven by Cuba at the time Fidel Castron relations with the great communist powers, the Soviet Union and China. The United States considered that a Caribbean state near its southern tip undermined U.S. security.

Later that year, U.S. fears materialized when it emerged that the Soviet Union had deployed medium-range nuclear missiles to Cuba. The conflict, called the Cuban Missile Crisis, drove the United States and the Soviet Union to the brink of nuclear war.

Embargo has been facilitated over the years. Nowadays, U.S. citizens have also been able to visit Cuba. President Barack Obaman in 2015, a milestone was also reached when countries re-established diplomatic relations since 1961.

However, the embargo has not been completely lifted, and last summer the UN General Assembly condemned the embargo for the 29th time in a row. The embargo can only be lifted by a decision of the U.S. Congress.