A partner of the Chavista dictatorship, the communist regime of Cuba condemned this Monday (26) what it called the “purposes behind” the “pretext” of “making transparent the results” of the elections in Venezuela, which gave victory to dictator Nicolás Maduro, in allusion to the countries – among them allies of Havana, such as Brazil, Mexico and Colombia – that requested the publication of the voting records.

During a telematic statement at the 11th Extraordinary Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel said that Venezuela is suffering a “crude and orchestrated” campaign that seeks to “mask another attempted coup d’état.”

Likewise, the dictator described the reports published by the opposition – which claims to have obtained 83.5% of the minutes, giving victory to its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia – as “documentation of dubious origin” that is presented “as legitimate”.

“We will not stand by or remain silent in the face of the empire’s outrages and blatant interference,” Díaz-Canel said.

Cuba, a close political ally of Venezuela and a major recipient of its oil, was one of the first countries to recognize Maduro’s “victory,” as declared by the National Electoral Council (CNE), despite protests against the result.

After Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) endorsed Maduro’s victory last Thursday, the presidents of Brazil and Colombia, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro, insisted on the need to release detailed voting records.

Mexico’s president, fellow leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has yet to officially recognize Maduro’s reelection.

Last Sunday, the pro-government Center for International Policy Research (Cipi) declared that it considers that “everyone” who questions the official version of the elections in Venezuela follows, in some way, a “pattern that was established by the United States”.

In an interview with EFE, the director of the Cuban entity, José Ramón Cabañas, called for “respect” for Venezuela’s internal affairs, but also stated that publishing the minutes could make “sense” to clarify doubts.

