A new survey prepared by the Cuban Human Rights Observatory (OCDH), an NGO based in Spain, shows that, in two months, the regime led by Miguel Díaz-Canel carried out at least 320 repressive actions against the island's population.

Of this number, 64 cases referred to arbitrary detentions and 256 to other types of abuse, such as threats, police harassment, opening of legal actions, among others.

More than 100 episodes of violence were directed at people already in prison, the vast majority of which were politically motivated, involving demonstrations against the country's current dictatorship. The most affected provinces, according to the Cuban Observatory, were the capital Havana, Matanzas and Camagüey.

The NGO highlighted that, in addition to direct repressive actions, there are other means of repression that are applied mainly in Cuban prisons, such as abuse by prison authorities and the lack of access to basic services, such as health and food. The same scenario affects a considerable portion of the population, who silently face constant blackouts in their homes, shortages of medicine, fuel and money.

An example of the authoritarianism and violence applied by the Cuban regime can be seen with political prisoner Adel de la Torre Hernández, a case reported in a previous report by the organization.

The young man, now 28 years old, faces a serious mental health problem, which has worsened due to him not receiving adequate treatment, in addition to frequent beatings inflicted by prison guards. Adel was detained as part of the massive protests on July 11, 2021, better known as 11J, in which thousands of people took to the streets to express discontent with the Miguel Díaz-Canel regime.

In 2017, he was diagnosed with a mental disorder, a situation that worsened in prison. After being arrested on June 11, he was released in September of that same year, but was tried and sentenced to prison a year later.

In addition to the new OCDH survey showing the intense violence of the Havana dictatorship, another NGO that defends political prisoners under the Díaz-Canel regime released more data showing an increase in the number of people deprived of their liberty for not agreeing with the dictatorship's ideology.

According to the Prisoners Defendersin the last 12 months, the list of political prisoners in Cuba added a total of 170 new cases – an average of more than 14 new prisoners each month – totaling 1,066 people imprisoned for criticizing conditions in the country.

“Only in January of this year, we detected at least 13 new political prisoners who were not on any list until then”, informed the president of the NGO, Javier Larrondo, to the portal Infobae.

According to the leader of Prisoners Defenders“there are 33 political prisoners who were detained when they were minors – 32 boys and one girl – 17 of whom have already been convicted of sedition to average sentences of five years. We have 225 protesters accused of sedition and at least 213 have already been sentenced to an average of 10 years in prison”.

The most recent report carried out by the NGO estimates that at least 830 people were convicted of crimes of conscience (for not agreeing with the regime's ideology).