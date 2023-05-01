Cuba cancels May 1 march due to fuel shortage

Without fuel, Cuba cancels May 1 parade | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Cuban regime decided to cancel the traditional May Day parade in Havana, promoted for decades as the greatest demonstration of popular support for the 1959 Cuban revolution. fuels on the island.

The march is usually a big event in Havana, involving a mobilization of buses full of people from all over the city towards the emblematic Plaza de Revolution, the highest and most central point of the island’s capital.

According to the countrythe event was canceled after protests on social networks, with part of the population criticizing spending in a country where the sale of gasoline has already started to be rationed, and where people have to remain for days in queues at fuel stations.

To the Spanish newspaper, the Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel said that the island is receiving only two thirds of the gasoline that the country needs to fuel its cars and trucks. The regime alleges that the shortage stems from non-compliance with trade agreements by other countries. “A complex energy situation,” said Díaz-Canel.

The explanation for the drop in exports from suppliers is seen as an indirect reference to Venezuela. The South American country drastically reduced oil exports to the island – an agreement from the early 2000s guarantees delivery in exchange for Cuban doctors and teachers. According to the English newspaper The Guardian, exports from Venezuela to Cuba have fallen by around 50% in the last decade.

The serious crisis the country is going through is due to a combination of the consequences of the covid-19 pandemic, the tightening of US sanctions and errors in internal economic and monetary policy. Cuba’s crisis is evidenced by shortages of basic commodities such as food, medicine and fuel, rampant inflation, frequent blackouts and unprecedented migration.