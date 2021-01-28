New episode of tension Wednesday in Havana with the evacuation of about thirty demonstrators gathered in front of the Ministry of Culture. The protesters were involved last November in the group of 300 artists who mobilized for freedom of expression. “Gross political manipulation”, “Provocation orchestrated by Washington”, had reacted, at the time, the authorities, who had initiated a dialogue with the mobilized artists, before breaking it. According to the Ministry of Culture, three “Spokesperson” should have been received on Wednesday to resume the discussion, provided that the protesters accompanying them raise the camp, a preliminary rejected by the demonstrators. “Faced with their refusal and the obvious intention to create a media show, the workers of the institution confronted them and dislodged them”, justifies the Ministry of Culture. Response from the collective of protesters, baptized Movement 27N: no question of giving up demanding “The end of harassment, repression, censorship”. R. M.