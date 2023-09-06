The 2023-2024 school year in Cuba began this Monday (4) in the midst of a serious educational crisis in the country, marked by a lack of teachers, teaching materials and uniforms for students.

The Minister of Education, Naima Ariatne Trujillo, said during the opening speech for school activities that the problems are associated with the economic sanctions of the United States against the dictatorship of Miguel Díaz-Canel and “the complex reality faced by the country”.

Canel and the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, who participated in the national act to open the year, agreed with the minister’s statements and confirmed the “challenges” that Education faces in Cuba this year.

Official data show a 15% deficit in the number of professors in Havana alone. In addition to the capital, the provinces of Artemisa, Mayabeque, Camagüey and Ciego de Ávila face the same situation.

One of the solutions found by the ministry is to “import” from other regions of the island to work in the most deficit areas. Last year, around 3,000 educators were transferred to Havana.

The main causes of the lack of professionals in the area of ​​education are the low wages offered by the public system and the tendency for Cubans to migrate to other countries. Data from the National Office of Statistical Information (ONEI) indicate that the average salary in the sector is 4,005 Cuban pesos (CUP), equivalent to about US$ 16 [R$ 79 na cotação atual]according to the informal exchange rate.

Another problem announced by the minister is the shortage of school supplies, which has led many families to seek resources in the Cuban informal market.

The father of two students told the portal Cubanet that the price of a backpack, valued last year at 2,000 pesos (US$16.6 dollars), now costs up to 7,000 pesos (a little less than two salaries).

Regarding the lack of uniforms, the director of sales and merchandise at Grupo Empresarial do Comércio, Rosmery Mas, informed that “the production of clothes did not go according to plan due to a lack of fabric in the country”.

In addition to the educational crisis, the island needs to manage other internal problems such as the economy, which is increasingly declining due to the lack of money in the banks and government spending on infrastructure and investment in tourism, the shortage of food, fuel and medicine.