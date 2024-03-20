The economic crisis in Cuba has reached such levels that the popular protests of recent days have also been joined by people who publicly define themselves as “revolutionaries” and sympathizers of the government. The video of a woman who, even faced with the risk of possible retaliation, confronted a group of officers in front of the El Cobre police station in Santiago de Cuba, shouting: “We are hungry!”, has gone viral on social media. And then, she turned to the agents: «These people were good and you must recognize it. A humble and resistant people. But now I ask: what is happening? I can tell you: I am a follower of Fidel (Castro, ed) and revolutionary, but the people are hungry!

Shortly before, another man had expressed his impotence to the Cuban police, joining other people to ask for the release of the young people arrested after the latest demonstrations against the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel: «I don't want to leave my country, I I love it, everyone loves it – his words –. But a lot of people had to leave here. Until when, gentlemen? People are hungry. What we need here is freedom.”

The continuous and long blackouts

Almost one in three light bulbs remains switched off in Cuba due to the continuous blackouts. A phenomenon that has been practically daily for weeks and often extends up to 12-16 hours a day. In this way no one can conserve the already scarce food, causing anger to rise among the inhabitants, who took courage and decided to take to the streets against the government shouting “light and food”. But Miguel Díaz-Canel's executive pointed the finger at the USA, accusing them of encouraging street demonstrations. While Cuban dissidence warns: “Changes are needed, or it will end in tragedy.” There was no longer any powdered milk, the monthly food rations for March only arrived yesterday, calming the population a bit, who take to the streets to ask for food and often find themselves beaten or arrested in response.

“The United States supports the Cuban people in exercising their right to peaceful assembly,” wrote the Undersecretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, on social media, triggering the fuse. In response, Havana summoned the American chargé d'affaires in Cuba, Benjamin Ziff, communicating to him “the firm rejection of interference and defamatory messages” from the US government regarding Cuban internal affairs. “The United States is not behind the protests in Cuba and this accusation is absurd,” the deputy spokesperson of the US State Department, Vedant Patel, then replied emphatically. Washington also asked the Cuban government “to respect the rights of the protesters”.

The persistent energy crisis in the Latin American nation is mainly caused by the lack of fuel for power plants, according to the local Ministry of Energy and Mines. For its part, the state company Unión Eléctrica (Une) announced that the latest interruptions have reached 31% of the territory and admitted that, faced with a demand of 3,250 megawatts during peak hours, it can ensure a maximum electricity generation capacity of 2,299 megawatts. A deficit that explains the usual power cuts in various provinces, as well as in the capital. Cubans are experiencing the worst recession in 60 years, exacerbated by food shortages and systemic deficiencies in key public services, from healthcare to transportation and energy.

A panorama that should raise alarm bells, underlines the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights (OCDH). According to the Europe-based dissident NGO, if the climate of uncertainty prevails, and people do not get concrete answers from the authorities, the Caribbean jewel could soon face unrest similar to those of the mass protests of July 11, 2021.