Cuba started mass production of its own vaccine against the new coronavirus while dozens of streets in the capital and other provinces remained in quarantine and closed to traffic.

In the midst of a regrowth that began in January and that did not stop escalating in infections and sickness, the capital – with two million inhabitants – became one of the epicenters of new infections, For this reason, the authorities kept several roads in the Centro Habana municipality closed, especially the Popular Council of the Sites, The Associated Press confirmed on Monday.

“We are trying to prevent the epidemic from spreading ”Vladimir Matos, a 45-year-old government official, told AP, posted next to one-and-a-half meter high metal fences that block the way at the corner of Reina and Manrique streets. “Here we have an insurance organization. The infected people are not at home, but in (specialized) centers.”

A couple of handicraft vendors await tourists in Havana. Photo EFE

Together with Matos there are police who control the passage By means of an identity document so that only residents enter and generally no one leaves. The authorities set up giant tents where bread, eggs and other food are sold for families to buy. Centro Habana has 152,000 inhabitants, many of them living in dilapidated buildings that have been converted into barracks or “solar”, as they are called on the island.

“It’s pretty well organized.”said neighbor Eduardo Jonhson, a 61-year-old retiree. “I have a perception of risk, I did the ‘screening’ (tests) … it is not fear, it is a precaution. I do not make visits and when I go out I take all the measures”.

In other capital territories such as Old Havana and Arroyo Naranjo block closures also occurred, blocks and buildings and some streets have yellow stripes and police control that prevent the passage.

During his television appearance, the island’s director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, indicated that since March 2020 to date total 45,361 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and of them 300 deaths -four reported this Monday-. In addition, 19,873 people are admitted to specialized centers, of which 4,968 are active cases and the rest are under surveillance or suspects.

For months Cuba kept the pandemic under relative control, but a regrowth It was unleashed after the authorities in November ordered the opening of airports and authorizations for commercial flights – which had been canceled since March – and a de-escalation of control measures.

Although tourists were received, they remained generally isolated from the population. However, the imminence of the holidays attracted thousands of Cuban residents who traveled to see their families and spread the virus. The government once again imposed measures such as the mandatory nature of passenger tests, the reduction of flights – especially from the United States, Panama and Mexico – and the mandatory quarantine in specialized centers.

Classes also had to be suspended –which had started – restaurants and recreational centers were closed again, public transport was limited and a night curfew was imposed in the capital itself. The use of the chinstrap is still mandatory, as well as social distancing.

At the same time, the National Center for Biopreparations (BIOCEN) reported this weekend that the Sovereign 02 vaccine, developed by the Finlay Institute and with which the island hopes to complete the application of 150,000 doses – its phase III clinical trial – in March.

“The industrial production of the vaccine (hash) Soberana02 has already been introduced in the (at) BIOCEN. Great has been the effort of our researchers and technologists to get here,” Eduardo Martínez wrote in his email account on Twitter. the president of BioCubaFarma, the state company in charge of the manufacture of medicines on the island.

Source: AP

PB