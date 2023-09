How did you feel about the content of this article?

Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel | Photo: EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

Authorities of Cuba’s communist regime banned 600 people from leaving the island for having “significant debts” with the tax authorities, the country’s state-run local press reported this Friday (29), following a statement from the National Tax Administration Office (Onat ).

The head of the Onat Collection Department, Yudith Navarro, stated in a note published by state media that this measure is provided for by Law 113 of the Tax System (article 389) and by Decree 308 (article 11).

Law 113 of the Cuban Tax System, according to Onat, establishes that “non-pecuniary sanctions may include the seizure of bank accounts, the closure of establishments, the withdrawal of tax incentives and also the regulation or prohibition of leaving the country “.

“The regulations consist of prohibiting debtors who intend to travel from leaving the country and notifying entry to those who are outside the country, because they moved before the debt was determined and the regulations were notified”, said Onat.

Cuban tax authorities do not detail the criteria for determining what constitutes a “significant” debt and emphasize that, to avoid this prohibition, it is necessary to “pay on time and in the correct amount the taxes, fees and other contributions required by law.”

The statement adds that, if the taxpayer does not pay off his debt, Onat can accuse him “of the crime of tax evasion”, including through criminal proceedings. Cuban law provides for fines and even “prison sentences” for convicted defaulters.

Onat is authorized by law to apply fines and non-pecuniary sanctions – through administrative channels, without going through the courts – to guarantee the collection of Cubans’ tax debts.

Cuba, which lives under the dictatorship of Miguel Díaz-Canel, is currently facing its worst economic crisis since the end of the Soviet Union. Cubans live daily with shortages of medicine, food and even energy and fuel rationing. (With EFE Agency)