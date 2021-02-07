Pedicab drivers wait for customers in Havana. Ernesto Mastrascusa / EFE

The process of economic reforms in Cuba continues. And every time the measures adopted by the Government are of greater significance and point to the construction of a productive model different from that of the last 60 years, something that is hardly reversed: the role of the State is reduced and that of the private sector increases, that until now has been operating with obstacles but that is destined to become a lifeline for the economy in these moments of rampant crisis. On Saturday, after years of waiting, the authorities announced that they will finally liberalize the activity of entrepreneurs and self-employed workers in most economic spheres, eliminating the current restrictive list of 127 jobs that until now could be held by private individuals.

The measure was long claimed by economists and was received as “good news” and a “step in the right direction”, although there is consensus among the majority that this decision should be accompanied as soon as possible by the authorization and encouragement of the small and medium-sized private companies.

“It is a huge and historic step. It implies a paradigm shift with respect to self-employment. For decades and since its inception, it was always subject to a list of specific activities that could be carried out, leaving everything that was not authorized illegally, “said the entrepreneur Oniel Díaz Castellanos, founder of Auge, a A private consultancy created in 2014 in the heat of the reforms promoted by Raúl Castro in the past decade, and which for the past six years has provided advice to almost a hundred private businesses.

In 2010 there were 157,000 self-employed workers in Cuba. In 2014 the number of self-employed Cubans was already 478,000, and today there are more than 600,000 (13% of the workforce) who are licensed to perform the 127 authorized jobs.

With the announced measure, this list disappears and self-employment is authorized in about 2,000 activities included in the National Classifier of Economic Activities (CNAE). According to the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Marta Elena Feitó, 124 activities that the private sector will not be able to access will be excluded, partially or totally, because they are considered to be the State of their concern, priority issues or national security, such as medicine, education, defense or exploitation of natural resources. One of the keys is to know what the regulation will be for professionals (architects, lawyers, engineers, etc.), who until now cannot practice privately. This restriction could be maintained, according to what was said by Feito, although details are lacking.

The “negative” list of self-employment and the specific regulations has not yet been made public, and experts are waiting to see the fine print. Ricardo Torres, researcher at the Center for the Study of the Cuban Economy, points out that in addition to the activities that remain outside, when the regulation is released, it should be analyzed how issues such as “tax readjustment, [de los cuentapropistas] with contractors, foreign clients and other sectors of the economy ”, or what will be the access of the self-employed to sources of financing.

“However, it is positive news and a step in the right direction,” Torres said, summarizing the sentiment of most economists. The adoption of the National Classifier of Economic Activities as the “backbone of this system” is, for the founder of Auge, “a very important step, although not enough, to give a forceful blow to the discretion” with which it has operated until now and that has been a drag on the private sector.

As a self-employed person who knows the difficulties that the private sector has encountered so far, Díaz Castellanos considers that if, with a meager list of authorized jobs, “and with a shortage of raw materials, deficient regulations and economic sanctions”, the self-employed have reached where they are in the new scenario, where the possibilities of doing are multiplied exponentially, “a path is opened in which there will be no setback for entrepreneurs to play an increasingly important role in the economy together with the rest of the actors.” And Oniel warns, with a very Cuban saying, to the authorities: “people are going to ‘get lethal’ proposing innovative things. The organizations are prepared to channel and encourage for the benefit of the country that desire to do that is very Cuban, because that is what we are: people who do not believe in obstacles ”.

Pedro Monreal, another prominent Cuban economist who for years has called for the expansion of the margins of the private sector, highlights that now “the progress of the reform must prioritize SMEs, since they offer a higher productivity ceiling for the workforce, in compared with the lower possibilities of self-employment ”. Like him, most analysts consider that the creation of a “negative list” of activities clarifies things and should be common to all private economic actors, also SMEs and cooperatives when they are legalized, a measure that is considered urgent to revive the economy.

The government’s decision to expand the margins of self-employment and private entrepreneurship comes at very delicate times on the island, with a complex monetary reform underway, brutal shortages in stores, no tourism, no liquidity, and no prospects for improvement on the horizon – The fall in GDP in 2020, due to the coronavirus epidemic, the resurgence of the US embargo with Trump and the inefficiency of the state productive system, was 11% -.

Monetary unification, which has triggered inflation and was a serious blow to the pocket of Cubans, is part of the process of landing Cuba in the real economy, which implies the end of decades of egalitarian policies and subsidies. Hundreds of thousands of workers must now be reabsorbed by the private sector, it is a matter of life and death, that is why entrepreneurs such as Díaz Castellanos consider that although there are “delays” in opening and restrictions on self-employment are maintained, the reform will not It has reversed: “the private sector will be more and more important in Cuba.”