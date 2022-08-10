The Cuban authorities declared this Wednesday that the fire that has affected a base of fuel deposits in killings (west), the largest industrial fire in the history of the country.

The second chief of the national department of Extinction of the Fire Department of

Cuba, Alexander Ávalos Jorge, informed in a press conference of this progress in the fire that has damaged four tanks of 50,000 liters each since Friday.

At the moment, he added, the emergency teams are working in three combat sectors in the area of ​​the four affected tanks, out of the eight that the tank park has.

“We feel calmer, always worried, but calmer, the extinction will not be today, but little by little we will end it,” added the lieutenant colonel.

Ávalos thanked the people and the rescue forces of Mexico and Venezuela for their support, whose joint work with the Cuban forces made it possible to advance towards controlling the incident.

“We have extinguished isolated foci that do not pose a danger of spread and we continue with the cooling of the tanks,” he added.

Mexico sent helicopters to help control the fire in Matanzas.

In turn, the provincial director of Public Health, Luis Wong, reported at the press conference that there are 128 injured and 20 hospitalized, of which 5 are in critical condition and 2 are serious.

Wong recalled that there is one deceased, a 60-year-old firefighter, adding that when the conditions are right they will look for additional victims.

These are 14 firefighters that the authorities declared missing in the first explosion of one of the tanks.

The base contains eight tanks with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters each, of which four were damaged, according to official reports.

The fire occurred after lightning struck the fuel tanks.

The fire broke out last Friday when lightning struck one of the park’s eight tanks. In the following days, the flames affected four of these strategic infrastructures for the country, causing serious explosions, with blazes of several tens of meters, and a column of toxic black smoke that reached Havana, 104 kilometers away.

For the moment, the Cuban government has not released estimates on the economic cost of this event, already described as the country’s biggest industrial disaster.

EFE

