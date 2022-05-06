Friday, May 6, 2022
Cuba At least four people killed in a hotel explosion in Cuba – several people still missing

May 6, 2022
in World Europe
According to preliminary data, the Cuban presidential office is an accident.

At least four people have died in the Cuban capital, Havana, after a powerful explosion at Hotel Saratoga on Friday morning local time. The blast also injured several people.

Office of the President of Cuba informs a message service on Twitter that at least 13 people are missing from the blast. According to Cuban state media Granma, rescue workers are conducting searches at the hotel as people may have been trapped.

According to preliminary data, the explosion would be an accident apparently caused by a gas leak.

Rescue workers worked in the ruins of the hotel. Picture: Adalberto Roque / AFP

Hotel Saratoga was badly damaged in an explosion on Friday morning local time. Picture: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

Hotel in Saratoga badly damaged by the explosion. Pictures taken from the scene show that the walls of the hotel’s lowest floors have been torn apart by the force of the explosion.

Reuters news agency Saratoga was once a favorite destination for authorities and public figures. The hotel is located in Old Havana and has been a hotel since the 1930s.

The hotel was to reopen in four days after the corona pandemic.


