A total of 17 people have been detained in Cuba in connection with the recent disarticulation of a network that recruited mercenaries to fight for Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, official media reported this Thursday coincidentally.

Three of these people “belonged to the recruitment scheme within the island”, while the other fourteen have confessed “to having joined the operation by individual and voluntary decision, in exchange for residence in the Eurasian country and a substantial monetary compensation”. .

The Cuban authorities assured, based on the confessions of those arrested and the intervention of communications, that the network was directed “from abroad” and that the organizers were looking for “individuals with criminal records, coming from dysfunctional families.”

Although for the moment the alleged crimes for which the detainees are being investigated have not been disclosed, the official digital media Cubadebate stressed that the new penal code establishes “severe sanctions for this type of crime” that fits between trafficking, human trafficking and mercenarism.

This website added that the chief prosecutor of the Supervision Department of the Criminal Proceedings Directorate of the Cuban Attorney General’s Office, José Luis Reyes Blanco, explained that “in the investigations the imputable crime will be determined for each case, in correspondence with the actions and the will of those involved”.

The publication added that “investigations into these events that are detrimental to national security, alien to the values ​​of the Cuban people, are currently continuing.”

Dislocation

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday the dismantling of a Russian-based human trafficking network that recruited Cubans -both on the island and in that Eurasian country- to fight as mercenaries in the war in Ukraine. The statement was released after various media outlets outside the island, including some based in Miami (the main Cuban exile base), reported the presence of Cuban mercenaries fighting with Russian troops in the invasion of Ukraine.

Some pointed to an alleged acquiescence or collaboration of the Cuban authorities in the recruitment. The Foreign Ministry assured that the Ministry of the Interior “detected and is working on the neutralization and dismantling of a human trafficking network that operates from Russia to incorporate Cuban citizens living there, and even some from Cuba.”

The Foreign Ministry stressed, already at a political level, that “Cuba is not part of the war in Ukraine,” and that Cuba “is acting and will act vigorously” against anyone “participating in any form of human trafficking for recruitment or mercenarism so that Cuban citizens make use of arms against any country”.

For his part, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez stressed on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that Cuba has a “firm and clear historical position against mercenarism” and plays “an active role in the United Nations in repudiation of this practice “.

He also “categorically” rejected any type of collusion by the Cuban State and attributed “distorted” information to “Cuba’s enemies” that “seeks to tarnish the image of the country and present it as an accomplice in these actions.”

The Cuban government and the official media have largely used Moscow’s rhetoric when referring to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the island’s traditional political ally and important trading partner. At the United Nations, Cuba has voted against resolutions sponsored by Ukraine or its allies, but has also opted to abstain on several occasions instead of explicitly supporting the Kremlin’s positions.

EFE