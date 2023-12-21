The Cuban regime announced this Wednesday (20) an economic shock plan for 2024, with increases in the prices of fuel, electricity, water and other services, as well as the end of the universal subsidy for the basic food basket.

The Prime Minister of the Cuban dictatorship, Manuel Marrero, presented this plan when speaking on the first day of the second ordinary session of the National Assembly (unicameral parliament), during the debate on the island's economic situation.

Marrero stated, in relation to the basic food basket, that the objective is to move towards “subsidizing people, not products”, in order to obtain “a fairer and more efficient scheme” and tacitly recognize the increase in social and economic inequalities in the socialist country.

“It is not fair that those who have a lot receive the same as those who have very little. Today, we give the same subsidy to an elderly retiree that we give to the owner of a large private company who has a lot of money,” he said.

Now, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security will have to identify people according to their “degree of vulnerability”, so as to “not leave anyone homeless”, and they will be able to continue purchasing highly subsidized basic products with the ration card.

Marrero emphasized that this classification will be carried out “in the coming weeks and months”, without giving further details.

The island's dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, also assured that, given the situation, the State cannot continue with the “unnecessary use” of certain subsidies, such as water, electricity, liquefied gas, transport and fuel.

These increases include a 25% hike in electricity tariffs for the 6% of the residential sector that consumes the most, and the move to charge tourists for fuel in foreign currency. The cost of water supply will triple for those who do not have a scheduled service and the price of a cylinder of liquefied gas will increase by 25%.

Marrero also announced that “new tariffs will be applied” to passenger transport services, but did not say the amount.

The prime minister announced that next year the government will change the official exchange rate of the peso (cup) in relation to the dollar, which is why a working group was created with the Central Bank of Cuba.

Since 2021, the official exchange rate remains at 24 cups per dollar for legal entities (companies) and 120 cups for individuals. Meanwhile, in the informal market, the dollar rose to 273 cups.

Civil service

The Prime Minister also left the door open for a review of the number of people currently on the State payroll, in reference to possible cuts to reduce the wage bill.

Marrero stressed that authorities will have to “review the State's structures and team” to ensure “efficient management” and said that “there is a group that is studying a law on the organization of the State's central administration.”

In recent days, several macroeconomic data have come to light ahead of the regular session of the National Assembly, and most of them point to a negative trend in the Cuban economy.

The Cuban regime now estimates that gross domestic product (GDP) will contract by 1% to 2% in 2023, after forecasting 3% growth at the beginning of the year.

It is estimated that inflation in the formal market will end the year at around 30% (informal inflation is much higher) and the deficit is expected to increase to around 15% of GDP, after the government recognized a 44% deviation from to the budget.

The number of tourists visiting the island barely exceeded 2 million, compared to the island's estimated 3.5 million at the start of the year. By 2024, 3 million are expected, still a far cry from the 4 to 5 million who visited the country annually before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cuba has been immersed in a serious crisis for years, with shortages of basic products (food, fuel and medicine), galloping inflation, frequent blackouts and partial dollarization of the economy, which has caused unprecedented migration and social discontent. (With EFE Agency)