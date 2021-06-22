The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) of Cuba announced this Monday that the Abdala vaccine It is 92.28 percent effective with three doses, to protect people against the coronavirus.

Along with Sovereign 02, which with two of its three doses reached 62 percent immunity, were the two drugs that the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and the presidential adviser, Cecilia Nicolini, were to analyze in May, in a trip destined to know their progress and with the aim of negotiate your purchase and later arrival in Argentina.

Both inoculants met the requirements of the World Health Organization (WHO), which imposes an efficacy as a requirement greater than 50 percent.

In this way, Cuba is the first Latin American country that has antigens developed and produced by its own state pharmaceutical industry, a singular achievement for a small country with scarce material resources, subjected to United States sanctions and experiencing a severe economic crisis.

For the Abdala antigen, which has a scheme of three doses Separated by 14 days apart, Phase I clinical trials began in December 2020, with 132 participants, while in Phase II there were 660 volunteers and in Phase III with 48,000 inoculated people.

Cuba has been working for 13 months on five vaccine candidates and two of them, Soberana 02 and Abdala, they finished the third and final phase of testing.

In fact, during his last trip to the island, Vizzotti and Nicolini They visited the plant where the doses are made to find out the details of its development.

“We are talking about the common project and about working not only to value a vaccine totally developed, produced and applied in Latin America, but also to do it in other axes of what is health and science and technology “, said the minister.

Earlier, at the end of May, the official had met with the Cuban ambassador, Pedro Pablo Prada Quintero, in Buenos Aires, where they exchanged information on various drugs, especially on Sovereign 02.

The announcement of Abdala’s efficiency came in the day with the worst infection rates of coronavirus on the island since the pandemic began.

Dr. Francisco Durán, director of Epidemiology of the island, reported that this Monday a record of 1,561 cases, while the total number amounted to 169,365 infected.

With information from AP

