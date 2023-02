Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel during a speech in Havana | Photo: EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

The dictatorships of Cuba and Venezuela are negotiating new opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the countries. The vice president of the South American country, Delcy Rodríguez, and the Cuban deputy prime minister, Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, met this Monday (6) in Caracas for the third time since November.

The idea is to review the bilateral alliance between the dictatorships to improve and strengthen the bond. The Cuban delegation also included the ministers of Industry, Eloy Álvarez Martínez, of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy, and of Construction, Rene Mesa Villafaña.

The relationship between the dictatorships intensified after 2000, when Venezuela became the main supplier of crude oil to Cuba in exchange for medical and educational services.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro met at Simón Bolívar de Maiquetía International Airport in Caracas on January 25. The meeting approved advances in cooperation between the dictatorships in the areas of education, health, culture and economy.