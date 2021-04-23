Power and authority are not necessarily synonymous. Force does not imply authority. It can even be a sign of weakness. Max Weber pointed out that legitimate domination governs when authority is recognized and accepted. As that legitimacy declines, it is offset by ever-increasing amounts of authoritarianism that shows citizens that they lack their own power and that someone must do things for them. The pandemic has accelerated these deformations.

This is the crossroads that locks up imperfect, populist, or corrupted democracies. Some, because they lost legitimacy. Others, because they always lacked it. Cuba, Venezuela, China, Russia, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Iran or Turkey are some examples, not all, at different levels, of that equation. But there is another important dimension that indicates that even with stick in hand, authority survives in environments where, at least, income distribution is consistent.

China bolstered its authoritarian model with Deng Xiao Ping’s capitalist experiment, which in this modernity produces a high disinterest in the Chinese about the communist concept but not about the social mobility that the system guarantees them. The People’s Republic today has the world’s largest middle class and a per capita income that continues to expand. Something similar happens with Vietnam. And the absolutist Saudi oil kingdom has run with a hyper interventionist state that has guaranteed even incomes and huge subsidies to buy social calm.

Regimes that lack economic success have only the coercive pressure that has exhibited heavy limits. The Alfredo Stroessner dictatorship collapsed when the torrent of “sweet silver” that irrigated the construction of the Itaipu dam ended. There was no more to distribute and a short cavalry general, Lino Oviedo, he appeared to the despot at the López Palace with a grenade in each hand to let him know that his story was over.

In other cases, such as the chain crisis of the dictatorships in North Africa, in the so-called Arab Spring, the trigger was the increase in the cost of food that led people from the streets to question the “authority” of those regimes and fight them.

Raúl Castro with the Venezuelan autocrat, Nicolás Maaduro, three years ago in the Cuban capital. Photo EFE

Those who claim that ideology compensates for these pedestrian needs of subsistence first and personal development later, should listen to some of the speeches of Raúl Castro, when he replaced Fidel in the leadership of the Cuban island. This tough leader, who this week at almost 90 years old announced his retirement, recognized in the middle of the last decade the abyss of “revolutionary consciousness” that “insignificant salaries” provoked in the youth of the island.

As with history, it is possible to do much less deny its dynamics, the Cuban gerontocracy, or at least part of it, has proven that it is not static and understands cliffs. The youngest of the Castros warned before many of his comrades from the nomenklatura that the order of things had to be changed for the model to survive.

Already without the help of Venezuela, stuck in an extraordinary crisis, Cuba sought during Barack Obama’s administration a historic negotiation with the United States that would break decades of isolation to obtain urgent investments. That thaw, which deactivated the geopolitical precariousness of Donald Trump, it is on the table again today. The departure of Castro, who transferred total power to his political godson Miguel Díaz-Canel, and took with him several of the anti-opening dinosaurs, vestiges of the Cold War, are gestures in that sense.

The speeches of Castro’s exit and of the inauguration in the highest chair of Díaz-Canel’s Cuban PC in the recent Eighth Congress of the party, played the same melody. Both appealed to the US to a normalization of relationships like those that Washington maintains with most countries in the world. Like those he maintains with Vietnam, the communist Doi Moi model of total economic openness, which Castro aspires to emulate on the island.

In the mid-1980s, the Vietnamese communists, confronted with a country in ruins after the war with the United States, proclaimed the end of “mercadophobia”, the unfettered linkage with the world, including the financial organisms of capitalism, and the notion that “The mercantile economy is a conquest of humanity… To stimulate production ”.

In just one generation, the Southeast Asian country went from importing rice to being the world’s second largest exporter. Last year this little China, In the middle of the pandemic, it grew more than the People’s Republic, + 2.9%. Cuba, on the other hand, fell -11%. Castro has not stopped praising the improvement in quality of this ally to expose that it is not only the unusual blockade that the US has maintained over Cuba for more than half a century that is the reason for the economic failure of his country.

Miguel Díaz-Canel, the new strong man of Cuba who must try to attract investments that alleviate the devastating economic crisis that overwhelms the country. AFP photo

Today the slogan of Country or Death, which was the symbolic signifier of the Cuban process, has given way to the most pedestrian “Opening or death”, as he pointed to The country from Madrid, the Cuban economist Omar Everleny, an analyst with a regular presence at Harvard, Columbia or La Sorbonne. “The slogan of Opening or Death is indicative of the need for this Government to introduce more force to the market … Vietnam, due to the deep reform that they implemented has grown at more than 7% per year in almost 30 years,” he remarks.

It would be interesting to know how the blind allies of the island process these observations in the region that they raise programs in the opposite direction of closed economies. There are data that show similarities. The island experiences a high inflationary impact aggravated after the unification this January of the two currencies that governed the Cuban economy. But last year food or clothing doubled or tripled their prices and services, electricity among them, rose up to four times.

These are increases that were not offset by the increase in salaries in a country where, in addition, almost half of the population already lives from a meager private market. That is why social protests and the consequent repression have spread.

The seed launched by the Cubans, however, will have to wait. If it germinates in the US, it will not be immediately. The government of Joe biden will not do anything with the island until after the legislative elections of 2022. He needs to expand his parliamentary power and he cannot lose again in Florida as he did in the presidential elections last year.

The anti-Castro diaspora on the peninsula has proven that it does not stop with subtleties and rejects any gesture towards Cuba. Those midterm elections are crucial on several dimensions. If Democrats fall to Republicans, it means Trump will return, a fact in favor of China in the race for global hegemony. But that won’t stop the transition on the island.

The pragmatism of the Cuban leadership swept away the vision of the conservative hawks, a sector that fought the opening backed by the Venezuelan ally in times of Hugo Chavez. One of the fallen in the moves of these hours in Cuba is Ramiro Valdez, a former and fierce internal rival of Raúl Castro and his open-minded visions, and who built the repressive intelligence and internal security system in Chavista Venezuela.

Barack Obama and Raúl Castro, the thaw that Donald Trump deactivated. AP Photo

The Bolivarian experiment, which today resembles Stroessner’s despotic Paraguay more than the Cuban egalitarian legend, also accelerates an opening process, although the corsair character of its economy and its leadership it alleviates the prejudices that surround his Cuban friends. Last year an official commission decided to open the oil structure to private capital, in a scheme proposed and managed by the Russian Ministry of Economy.

Last January, contacts began with contractor companies, first small ones, to see how they can take advantage of the gigantic oil reserves of the Caribbean country. It is not an easy thing. Venezuela needs huge investments to solve the collapse of its main business, which today produces less than 500 thousand barrels a day. To try, the regime of Nicolás Maduro that now controls Parliament after the dubious elections of last December, prepares legislation that will end with the oil monopoly in the hands of the state company PDVSA.

US sanctions are a stumbling block on that path. But there are shortcuts. Private oil companies will be able to assume control of Venezuelan assets, without falling into illegality. This is because the US prohibits doing business with PDVSA, with the regime and those who help it. So the independent oil companies, in theory, could take over businesses that would no longer have the power of the state firm.

This is to the point that, according to the agency just stated Bloomberg, Executives from the US oil and capital markets industry have multiplied their anti-sanctions lobby in Washington with the argument that “if others are going to play ball there, let us also enter the game ”.

One possible point would be that, in a first step, US companies are authorized to exchange gasoline for Venezuelan crude, business that Trump also blocked. That movement, based on humanitarian pretexts (fuel allows trucks to transport food and medicine from ports to cities) may come before that election test next year in the United States.

There are not a few in the world north who believe that the opening diagonal is a straight path to regime change in Venezuela where a part of the local bourgeoisie has already risen to these transformations. And especially if Cuba looks the other way, to its own back room and its survival.

© Copyright Clarín 2021