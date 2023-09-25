The US Government condemned on Monday the attack against the Cuban Embassy in Washington, calling it “unacceptable.” The day before, an individual threw Molotov cocktails at the Embassy. A “terrorist attack”, according to the Cuban Foreign Minister, who accused “anti-Cuban groups” of being responsible for the act and pointed out that the United States had “permissive conduct” with this type of actions. It is the second time in the last three years that the Cuban Embassy in Washington suffers an attack.

A new act of violence against the Cuban Embassy in Washington. The diplomatic site experienced an attack with Molotov cocktails by an individual on the night of Sunday, September 24 to Monday, September 25. There were no injuries. According to the EFE agency, the area had returned to normal this Monday.

The Foreign Minister of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, described the act as a “terrorist attack” on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

For its part, the United States described the act as “unacceptable,” in the words of State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

“The attacks and threats against diplomatic facilities are unacceptable. We are in contact with the officials of the Cuban Embassy, ​​in accordance with our obligations under the Vienna convention,” said the US official.

A collaboration confirmed by Lianys Torres Rivera, the Cuban ambassador in Washington, who indicated on platform

United States Secret Service officers had access to the scene of the attack at the request of Cuban authorities.

Tonight, 9/24, the Embassy of #Cuba In the US, it was the target of a terrorist attack by an individual who threw 2 Molotov cocktails. There were no injuries to personnel. The details are being worked out. It is the second violent attack against the diplomatic headquarters in Washington, ⤵️ — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) September 25, 2023



However, Matthew Miller was cautious about describing the act as “terrorist.” “There is an investigation underway and it would be inappropriate to speculate on motives,” he said.

The Cuban Foreign Minister points out “impunity” for the attacks

Bruno Rodríguez accused “anti-Cuban groups” of being responsible for the attack. According to the Cuban Foreign Minister, these groups “turn to terrorism due to the moral bankruptcy of their hatred against Cuba and the impunity they believe they enjoy.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Caribbean country regretted the act of violence, adding, in a statement published this Monday, that it had alerted the US authorities several times that “permissive behavior” could favor these types of attacks.

“In the official exchanges between the Embassy and the State Department, it has been warned that the permissive behavior of United States law enforcement agencies in the face of violent actions can encourage the commission of acts of this nature.”

The Cuban Foreign Minister recalled that the island’s Embassy in Washington already experienced an attack in April 2020. At that time, a man shot the diplomatic building several times with an assault rifle.

An attack that occurs just after the visit of Miguel Díaz-Canel

Last week, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel made a seven-day visit to New York. He participated in the UN General Assembly and developed intense diplomatic activity. The attack occurred a few hours after the Cuban president returned to his country.

President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN Headquarters on September 19, 2023 in New York. (Photo by Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) © ADAM GRAY / Getty Images via AFP

The Cuban Embassy in Washington reopened its doors in 2015, when both countries reestablished their diplomatic ties. They were cut in 1961, that is, two years after the Cuban Revolution and the rise to power of Fidel Castro.

Relations between the two countries experienced a moment of relaxation during the mandate of Barack Obama, but became complicated again during the Government of Donald Trump. Today, the United States still imposes an embargo against the island and Washington again designated Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism in January 2021.

For its part, Venezuela, through its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, contributed its solidarity to Cuba, one of its closest allies: “We condemn this new terrorist attack against the sovereign integrity of Cuba, and we stand in solidarity with its people and authorities,” he said.

With AFP, EFE, Reuters and local media