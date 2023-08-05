Havana. Cuba and Belarus signed a memorandum of understanding for scientific-technical collaboration and the expansion of bilateral relations, the exchange of information and technologies and the use of the scientific infrastructure of both parties, according to the local newspaper Granma.

The memorandum between Havana and Minsk also defines “that the collaboration between the parties will be fulfilled by carrying out research and innovation projects, organizing joint programs for highly qualified scientific personnel, preparing scientific and information publications,” it adds. the note.

The document was signed by the director of the Scientific Center of the Belarusian Academy of Sciences for animal husbandry, Dmitri Bogdanovich, and the director of Science, Technology, Innovation and Environment of the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture, Telce González.

In turn, it was agreed that the memorandum will be valid for three years from now and may be terminated by either party by giving notice six months in advance, expressing their intention to suspend or renegotiate it, otherwise it is automatically extended. for five years.

According to the text, it includes the holding of conferences, workshops and joint meetings on topics of common interest, the organization and participation in events of the parties in a wide range of scientific directions, as well as the exchange of scientific information and another type.

The Belarusian delegation that visited the island, made up of scientists and directors of agricultural entities from that country, toured research centers, companies, cooperatives and farms in western Cuba, and signed the bases for cooperation, the establishment of research and joint developments in the context of coordinated directions, highlights a dispatch from the Cuban News Agency.

Diplomatic relations between Havana and Minsk were established in April 1992, being the first diplomatic mission of that Eurasian nation in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Cuba is a significant partner of Belarus in the international arena and one of the most important allies in the Western Hemisphere. Both countries maintain political dialogue at a high level.