Release of three soldiers kidnapped by the ELN in Arauca, in September 2018. AFP

The Government of Cuba warned the Colombian Foreign Minister, Claudia Blum, about an alleged attack by a faction of the National Liberation Army (ELN), considered the last active guerrilla in the Andean country. “Our embassy in Colombia received information, whose plausibility we cannot evaluate, about an alleged military attack by the ELN’s Eastern War Front,” says the memorandum that was released this Monday, signed by the island’s ambassador in Bogotá. , José Luis Ponce.

The diplomat also points out that they warned the ELN negotiating delegation that remains in Havana in a position of breaking off talks with the government of Iván Duque about this information. The letter does not give further details and is limited to stating that that delegation “expressed total ignorance and reiterated the guarantee that it has no involvement in the military or operational decisions of the organization.” The UN verification mission in Colombia also received a copy of the letter, but declined to comment on the matter.

With Catholic roots and an admirer of Ernesto Che Guevara, the ELN guerrilla has a federated structure that complicates a negotiation process. The persecution of the negotiating top that remains on the island may favor the military wing and the factions most reluctant to engage in dialogue, several analysts have warned.

“The ELN group is classified as a terrorist by the Colombian Government,” also indicated by the United States and the European Union, reiterated this Monday night the newly installed Defense Minister, Diego Molano, in a statement from the House of Nariño. “The Government wants to reiterate that there has been a firm decision for several years, since the administration of President Duque began, to dismantle this group as the only mechanism to prevent it from acting with its terrorist acts in different regions of the country.”

The memorandum comes amid growing tensions between the governments of Bogotá and Havana. The deterioration of relations dates back to the breakdown of dialogue with the Guevarista group after the attack against a cadet school in Bogotá that caused 22 deaths, perpetrated by the Eastern Front of War in January 2019, when Duque was serving his first semester in the power. As it had already done with the negotiations that led to the peace agreement with the defunct FARC guerrilla, Cuba hosted the talks with the ELN. Protected by the protocols of rupture, the island has refused to extradite the negotiating leadership of the guerrillas, a gesture that has irritated the Duque Executive, who has come to classify it as “hostile acts.”

Colombia’s diplomatic campaign also motivated, at least partially, the designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism by the United States in the last days of the Donald Trump Administration. That decision hinders President Joe Biden’s plans with Havana and has sparked various reactions.

Duque’s predecessor, former President Juan Manuel Santos, backed by the group of world leaders gathered in The Elders organization, asked the US president a week ago to revoke that designation. Its main negotiators in the talks with the FARC, Humberto de la Calle and Sergio Jaramillo, had already defended Cuba’s role as guarantor of the pact and warned last month that what is at stake is not only a possible rapprochement with the ELN or Washington’s relations with Havana, “but the very possibility of carrying out peace negotiations.”