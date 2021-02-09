The Cuban ambassador to Colombia, José Luis Ponce, delivered a memorandum to the Colombian government to warn about an alleged terrorist attack by the National Liberation Army (ELN) in Bogotá. Defense Minister Diego Molano responded that the country has “a firm position to dismantle the terrorist group.”

According to the document delivered by Cuban Ambassador José Luis Ponce to the Colombian Government, “the Cuban diplomatic mission received information, the credibility of which they do not undertake to evaluate.” The alleged attack would be carried out by the Eastern War Front of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and would take place in the coming days in the Colombian capital, according to the diplomatic text.

It has transpired that the Cuban government also informed the ELN peace delegation that has been in Havana for two years. This delegation expressed total ignorance and reiterated the guarantee that it has no connection with military decisions. Experts assure that this is the queen test of the evident division in the ranks of this guerrilla.

It should be remembered that the ELN’s Eastern War Front is the same one that participated, two years ago, in the attack on the General Santander School in which 22 cadets of the National Police died. In addition, this front is blamed for the murder of several leaders and social leaders, it has reports of recruitment of minors and the creation of militias in various parts of the country.

Cuba maintains representatives of the ELN in its territory despite the fact that Colombia requested their extradition after the aforementioned terrorist attack. In addition, Red Interpol circulars have been issued against some of the ELN members present on the island, such as Pablo Beltrán, Nicolás Bautista and Aureliano Carbonel.

In addition to the diplomatic tension that dates back months between Colombia and Cuba, recently revealed information is added about Cuba’s alleged intentions to interfere in the presidential elections in Colombia, which will take place in 2022.

This article was originally published in RFI