The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Cuban dictatorship, Bruno Rodríguez, criticized the United States for vetoing a Brazilian resolution to establish humanitarian pauses in the conflict in Gaza | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Cuban dictatorship, Bruno Rodríguez, asked this Thursday (19) the United States to stop, according to him, “paralyzing the United Nations Security Council to protect Israel, in the midst of the war in the Strip of Gaza.”

Rodríguez criticized in a press conference the “obsolete and undemocratic veto power that allowed Washington, the day before, to refuse to support a resolution [do Brasil] to establish humanitarian pauses and condemn attacks on civilians on all sides.”

Israel has been bombing Gaza for more than 11 days in response to the surprise attack it suffered on October 7 by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, which left more than 1,400 dead and around 4,000 injured in Israeli territory.

The Cuban foreign minister described the situation in the enclave as a “humanitarian catastrophe of extreme proportions”.

“The current situation is the consequence of 75 years of illegal occupation, of the violation of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people in their own territory, of Israel’s aggressive and expansionist policy,” he argued.

“The impunity with which Israel acts can only be explained by its total confidence that there will be no consequences for its actions and that it has the support of the US government and other NATO allies,” claimed the minister of the Cuban communist regime.