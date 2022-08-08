A third tank collapsed this Monday in the industrial area of ​​fuel depots in the city of Matanzas (western Cuba), where a serious industrial fire, unprecedented since Friday, is still active, government authorities reported.

“The third tank also collapsed, after the second tank spilled fuel and further compromised the situation in the early hours of the morning,” Matanzas governor Mario Sabines told official media.

He explained that last night there were several explosions, the smoke increased and the fire from the second tank compromised the third tank of the facility, which has eight fuel tanks.

“Indeed, the risk that we had announced occurred,” said the governor, detailing that “the content (fuel) of the second tank was spread and the fire spread to the third tank. The area of ​​the fire is quite large, it covers three tanks,” from the supertanker base in the northwestern Cuban city, located 100 kilometers east of Havana.

Sabines said that since this morning army helicopters have been pouring seawater to protect targets at the scene of the event and firefighters are paving the way to facilitate the entry of specialist brigades from Mexico and Venezuela, who are collaborating in extinguishing the fire. .

Column of smoke generated by the fire in a fuel depot in Matanzas.

Among the latest operations, he indicated that a powerful large hydraulic pump is being installed to spray the burning tanks with chemical foam.

The latest explosions recorded at the scene of the incident caused three minor injuries, according to the state agency Prensa Latina.

The origin of the emergency

At least three people, according to official media, were injured in this strong explosion, according to the first unofficial count.

So far, the human balance of this industrial fire is one dead, 16 missing and 122 injured, with 7 people in critical or serious condition.

The missing are mainly firefighters who were surprised by the explosion of the second tank when they were working on the front line to stop the fire in the first. The recovery of the bodies will not begin until the flames are extinguished, explained the Cuban government.

In addition, more than 4,000 people have been evicted from Matanzas distribution housing located in the vicinity of the industrial park.

The fire was declared around 7:00 p.m. local time (23:00 GMT) on Friday, according to the first hypotheses when a ray it impacted the base of fuel deposits and exceeded the capabilities of the lightning rod system.

That same afternoon the first tank exploded, with some 25,000 cubic meters of oil, and at around 7:00 local time (11:00 GMT) the second tank was lit, with an undetermined amount of fuel.

The flames have risen several tens of meters, dyeing the sky of nearby Matanzas red, and the huge column of black smoke has reached Havana, more than 100 kilometers away.

There are 16 people missing in the midst of the emergency.

decisive help

The authorities coordinated this Sunday with those responsible for the brigades from Mexico and Venezuela who arrived on Saturday night to help put out the fire.

Four Mexican planes and one Venezuelan plane landed at the airport of the famous resort of Varadero, about forty kilometers north of Matanzas.

The first plane of the Mexican Air Force arrived with 60 soldiers and 16 technicians from Petróleos Mexicanos, followed by another with equipment and chemical products for fire control.

In the early morning hours another flight arrived from Venezuela with 35 firefighters, specialists and technicians from Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), who transported 20 tons of foam and other chemicals.

“The help is important, I think it will be decisive,” Díaz-Canel told the press.

The immense column of smoke that had extended to Havana since Friday had begun to subside on Sunday afternoon, before the third explosion.

From an aid post, located about 150 meters from the super tanker base, the group of volunteers from the local Red Cross was waiting, and the fire trucks were constantly leaving towards the area of ​​the fire.

*With information from EFE and AFP

