Cuba | A man drove 150 kilometers on a jet ski with terrorist intentions, claims Cuba

According to Kuba, the man had handguns and a lot of ammunition with him.

Cuba claimed on Saturday evening in his state media that he prevented the terrorist plot from happening.

According to Cuba, a man arrived in the country on a jet ski from Florida with several handguns and a lot of ammunition, with the intention of using them for violence.

The Strait of Florida between Cuba and the United States is about 150 kilometers wide.

The man, according to Cuba, is a Cuban resident of Florida who abandoned his Florida-registered jet ski in a mangrove swamp on Cuba’s northern coast, traveled to the city of Cienfuegos on the southern coast and tried to recruit help for violence, arson and vandalism until he was arrested.

Cuba announced that, according to the investigation of the case, the terrorist plot is connected to at least two groups that it considers to be terrorists.

Just two days earlier, Communist-ruled Cuba had published a list of 80 foreign people and entities it accuses of terrorism. There were, for example, social media influencers and dissidents living in the United States.