The road seems stopped in time. There are stones, smoothed earth, various and scattered wells. The buses that circulate there were born many seasons ago and continue to run despite time and everything. On the sides there are houses stripped of luxury and finishes; impeccable schools also sprout up with students dressed in the identical and neat manner.

The journey to Santa Clara, in everyday Cuba, also offers an astonishment in the height of summer: the impossible temperature does not prevent soccer from being played on the arches court without a net. The thunder of the best goals is the only happy sound that interrupts the calm. Cuba, brilliant country in so many sports, it also beats to the rhythm of the most popular of the games.

And that Cuban football has a history of ups and downs with a trait that portrays it: that of its spasmodic resurrections, of those miraculous flashes. As if it was always peeking out. Or trying to peek out. Now, with the inclusion of footballers who play abroad. When his campaign to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off this week, Cuba will offer an approach alien to its tradition– Line up many of your best eligible players. For years, only Cubans who had contracts with the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER).

AP Football in the streets. A postcard captured in Havana in 2011. (AP)

Onel Hernández, Norwich City attacker; Carlos Vázquez Fernández, central defender of Navalcarnero, from Spain; and Joel Apezteguía, forward for Tre Fiori de San Marino, are at the disposal of their team for yesterday’s match, March 24, against Guatemala. A historical fact, regardless of the result.

The best, however, happened more than seven decades ago. In other times, in different circumstances for the largest island in the Caribbean. So, that June 9, 1938, Cuba broke all the forecasts and installed the surprise: at the Chapou stadium in Toulouse, he won the first victory of a Caribbean team in the World Cups. That afternoon they played the knockout tiebreaker against Romania and won 2-1. Nobody understood anything in France or on the planet of football. Four days earlier, in the same stadium, the result had already astonished: a 3-3 against the same European rival after a tremendous game that lasted more than 120 minutes.

He had epic character that adventure through Europe. A goal from the Romanian Bindea, in the first half, seemed quite similar at the beginning of the end, of the unwanted outcome. But not. There was a fighting spirit and conviction in that team that had reached the World Cup in France due to the desertions of Costa Rica, Dutch Guiana (now the Republic of Surinam), El Salvador and Mexico.

In five minutes, between Socorro and Maquina – the two authors of the goals, at the beginning of the second half – transformed the defeat into a memorable triumph. Later, between the courage and the hands of the goalkeeper Ayra, the victory and the classification were sustained.

Already in the quarterfinals of the first French World Cup, three days later at the Du Fort Carre in Antibes, the spell was broken against Sweden: 8-0 and goodbye. Juan Tuñas, the last survivor of that encounter, who died in 2011, once said: “Before the game we were considered favorites because of the way we had played. But something happened that we did not expect: it rained and the field was flooded. We were not used to it. That, we slip over and over again, and we end up losing 8-0. “

In those days, of course, there was no possibility of changing the plugs and / or boots for when the field was heavy or slippery. Likewise, beyond any footwear without brand or advertising, they had already built the happiest chapter in the history of Cuban soccer. With an added detail: no CONCACAF team (not even Mexico or the United States at home) ever made it past the quarterfinals at a World Cup. Before, in 1930, The Yanks They had climbed to the podium, but in the semifinals they were beaten 6-1 by Argentina, which – with Stábile and Peucelle as the main protagonists – was able to score three goals in seven minutes.

The glory for Cuba was portrayed in black and white. He could never repeat that feat. It wasn’t even close. In fact, he did not go to a World Cup again. And, beyond two Olympic participations, it did not manage to become strong at the regional level either (it was only in 2012 that it won gold in the Caribbean Cup for the first time). Curious case for a country that so many great athletes gave to the world. From Javier Sotomayor and Pedro Lazo to Iván Pedroso and Mijaín López. Football is still waiting for his crack.

To promote this sport in Cuba, sometime in 2003, Fidel Castro came up with the possibility of hiring his friend Diego Maradona. But it remained at that: an enthusiasm that died at birth. The Argentine and universal star, in any case, always fondly remembered those days. And he pointed out, whenever he could, that he was also (and is) a fan of his favorite island team, the so-called Lions of the Caribbean. While those words still carry Cuban soccer around the world, inland all those who sympathize with this sport await a new feat.

They say that everything arose on December 11, 1911: in the lands of the now defunct Campo Palatino, in the Cerro neighborhood, the first official match was played. But this sport had already been born under the sky of this. In February 1910, for example, a group of young Cubans and Spaniards – representatives of the brand new Sport Club Hatuey – faced a team made up of sailors from an English ship that had just arrived in Havana. They received them with goals: 8-0 the locals won.

It was a milestone that lives in few memories. But that it is there, beating somewhere in history, to one day become a new present. In another dawn. In the next miracle. With a new look.

