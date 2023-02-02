“Where the effort should be directed is to expand, consolidate and clean up our democracy… to get out of the current situation of deterioration and stagnation.”

Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, For a progressive democracy

Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas is one of the most respected political figures in Mexico. You can agree with him or not, but he has promoted honest convictions, he has defended democracy and he has respected those who think differently. He embodies the ideals of the progressive left. That did not prevent, however, President López Obrador from disqualifying him: “I highly esteem him, I respect him, I consider him a precursor of this movement”, but “it is to be with the people or with the oligarchy, there is no more”.

That AMLO affirms that if Cárdenas does not align himself 100 percent with his positions, he becomes a defender of the oligarchy seems like a bad joke, but it is a usual attitude in a president who thinks that he and only he represents the people.

In his 2022 book For a Progressive Democracy, which served as the basis for the document “Punto de partida” by the Collective for Mexico, Cuauhtémoc wrote: “We are currently living in one of the moments in which those who identify themselves as democrats, progressives, from the left, socialists, get closer to each other to analyze and discuss the national problem. A broad debate must be opened without exclusions. No one can arrogate the right to qualify others”. It is the position of an inclusive democrat.

When Cárdenas broke away from the PRI and launched his presidential candidacy in 1988, López Obrador remained in the dominant party. After the July 6 elections, Graco Ramírez sought him out. “I made him see the importance of facing electoral fraud and that he could separate from the PRI and be our candidate. [en Tabasco]. He showed doubts.

I had hopes of participating in a PRI candidacy that was already about to nominate Salvador Neme as a standard-bearer for governor.” Finally, AMLO spoke with Cuauhtémoc in September, “in the Andes office, in Las Lomas, where General Cárdenas’s house was “. He agreed to leave the PRI and was postulated as a candidate for governor by the left. “He later participated in the founding of the PRD in 1989.”

López Obrador seems to have forgotten the common history. Today he has fostered a shameful cult of personality and along the way has written off many leftist militants who were once his companions. In his move, the only decision he counts is his own.

The differences between Cárdenas and the president are not new. On May 20, 2021, in a conference entitled “The future of the left”, the engineer said: “I would hardly say that we have a leftist government, no matter how much they say they are leftist.” In For a Progressive Democracy he raises the need for an “arduous task of reconstruction, construction and channeling, policies different from those that have been in force in the last four decades, with different objectives.”

The president celebrated yesterday that Cárdenas has distanced himself from the Collective for Mexico: “I am very pleased that the engineer has clarified.” He acknowledged that “I did not read the document” from the group, but still stated that it contains an “exaggerated, unsubstantiated criticism, because they are out of their minds.” Cuauhtémoc, indeed, announced that he “would not continue to participate anymore” for “political considerations”, but that does not rule out that his book was the basis of the movement.

The differences between the president and the engineer have not disappeared. Cárdenas proposes a government of the progressive left, which arises from a consensus of the democratic forces. López Obrador wants to maintain a regime based on “what my little finger says.”

Outsourcing

AMLO prohibited the subcontracting of workers because he said that formal employment dropped every December for it. Results? In December 2022, 345,705 formal jobs registered with the IMSS were lost. In December 2021, 312,902.