It has been more than a week since municipal authorities had to break the pavement in the Cuauhtémoc streetright in the section that is located between Zaragoza and Madero avenues, because the slabs collapsed due to a leak, but according to the latest report from the director of Public Works and Services, the construction company is not at all to blame for what happened and that is why they will not be able to enforce the guarantee, so the joke is going to be very expensive for the government, knowing that all The water pipes there are old and that could happen, but they decided to take a chance and now the investment will be much greater because they did not foresee what happened to them.

At least initially It will remain closed for 15 more days. that busy viality that is in the heart of the city, but in one of those and they take more time to fix the damage, since the fault is already emerging also in the section that is between Juan Carrasco and Zaragoza, so to say that two In a few weeks everything will be corrected, it seems very risky, since this week they moved practically nothing, and while pedestrians, motorists, merchants and neighbors will have to continue fighting with that blocked street, to carry out works without taking into account everything that they had against them. .

Keep reading: