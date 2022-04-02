One of the Cuauhtémoc officials related to the attack on three Auxiliary Police commanders resigned from his post, the Mayor’s Office reported. Marlon Avalos he worked as general coordinator of Development Planning and Good Administration.

The Cuauhtemoc indicated that the resignation of the public servant occurred after it became known that there was a investigation against you after the accusations made by a former employee of the Mayor’s Office.

“Marlon Ávalos García, who served as general coordinator of Development Planning and Good Administration, upon submitting his irrevocable resignation, was suspended from his duties because he is facing another legal process against him,” the Mayor’s Office said in a statement.

The complaint against Ávalos would have been filed by Miriam “N”, who accused of being a victim of threats and discrimination, as detailed in the investigation file CI-FEIDF/D/UI-2 S/D/00071/03-2022.

Ávalos was also one of the workers accused of participating in the attack on the commanders of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) which led to a public apology by the Mayor, Sandra Cuevas.

The Administration maintained that Cuevas is not related to the complaint filed by the former worker.

Case Sandra Cuevas

On March 31, the Attorney General’s Office of the capital city declared the public apology of the head of Cuauhtémoc, Sandra Cuevas, who attacked CDMX auxiliary police officers, fulfilled.

“The public apology offered by the mayor in Cuauhtémoc at the command of the auxiliary police of the Secretariat of Citizen Security was considered fulfilled. This Thursday the review hearing was held,” said Ulises Lara López, spokesman for the FGJ-CDMX, in a message to the media.

The PRD mayor apologized for the second time after the three aggrieved police officers rejected the first act of March 24 and which was part of the reparation agreement reached by the official, prosecuted for abuse of authority, injuries, theft and discrimination against officers.

“The aggrieved considered that the first public apology did not have the required guidelines such as the full name and affiliation of the victims, reflect a common and shared recognition of the illicit acts that occurred in the past, as well as be effective and unequivocal,” said Lara. Lopez.

In the morning session, the policemen accepted Cuevas’s apology.

The controversies of Sandra Cuevas

Cuevas, who snatched the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office from Morena, the president’s party Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He has been in the midst of controversy since his arrival in office.

One of the most recent controversies was when, according to images released in the media, she allegedly threw balls with 500-peso bills from the balcony of her office at people who came to show her support, although she denied the fact.

Days ago, a video was broadcast on social networks, in which the mayor is accused of having participated in the kidnapping of children; Cuevas came out a day later to clarify that it was not a kidnapping, but a family matter.

The complaint about the aggression against the police caused the opposition to accuse the Government of Mexico City to persecute the opposition, although in the end she accepted the fact.

As part of the reparation agreement against the police officers, the official promised to go to therapies for managing anger and emotions, Lara López deepened.

“The public servant accepted the events that occurred. Prevailing, as part of the conditional suspension of the process, lasting six months, psychological treatment and refrain from bothering the victims by the public servant, “said the spokesman.