Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- With the assistance of distinguished guests, including the Governor of Sinaloa, Dr. Rubén Rocha Moya and the Municipal President Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres, this afternoon Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas presented his book For a Progressive Democracyat the Angela Peralta theater in Mazatlan, Sinaloa.

Grateful to have the state governor as a guest and also an appreciable friend, Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas shared with the attendees that his work is a historical journey with the claim that the ideas expressed are not the product of a spontaneous situation, but rather a current of thought and political action that comes a long way back in our country, beginning with the Independence of Mexico.

Cárdenas pointed out that from this historical event in our country a linkage of ideas and characters that have been fundamental in this current and until today arise.

In this highly relevant work that has also been presented in different parts of the country, its author shared that in the last part he ends up trying to present new ways to solve different problems that afflict the country. I talk about issues such as poverty, the lag in the economy, violence and loss of territory. The same that can be resolved with the participation of the different state estates, the municipalities and society.

Cuautemoc Cárdenas specified that the fundamental approach he has with this book is to open a very broad national debate among all to resolve these different problems.

I confess that in his book there are no absolute truths, if not more, he invites us to discuss for a struggle of very diverse efforts in which the different sectors of society also participate with well-established programs to combat the problems that afflict the country, of course in parallel with improvement programs for the different sectors, likewise create productive projects, for cultural activities, improvement of schools and infrastructure, which remain permanently throughout the national territory, to improve the living conditions of the country, improve the present and of course have a better future.

Dr. Olga García Rendón and journalist Felipe Guerrero participated as presenters of this book. Tomorrow this same book will be presented in the City of Culiacán at the Sinaloa Art Museum.