Cuauhtemoc Cardenasson of General Lázaro Cárdenas, who is recognized for having nationalized the country’s oil industry, has criticized the energy policy of the current Mexican governmentled by Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The three-time presidential candidate considered that the current government’s energy policy is “simply extractivist.”

Cárdenas Solórzano attended his father’s mausoleum as every year to place a flower arrangement and pay homage to the former President of Mexico.

At the Monument to the Revolution, he stressed that the construction of the Dos Bocas Refinery in Tabasco will be an important contribution to the development of the country, but regretted that its cost has risen three times more than was originally budgeted.

“Without a doubt it will contribute. Unfortunately, it is having a much higher cost than what was initially budgeted… its cost has grown three times more than what had been thought,” he criticized.

He affirmed that the current energy policy should focus on the benefit of Mexicans.

“It is necessary to propose a new oil policy, give Petróleos Mexicanos full budgetary and management autonomy, prolong the life of our deposits and think that in the future, the main use of pure hydrocarbons will be in the petrochemical industry,” he said.

Cárdenas also stressed that the State needs more resources to invest in infrastructure, education, health and fight crime, and that this can only be achieved through a deep fiscal reform that has become essential for many years.

The first head of government elected in Mexico City stressed the importance of modernizing existing refineries to reduce fuel imports and contribute to addressing the harmful effects of climate change in the country.

Questioned about the mega-project of the Dos Bocas Refinery and the commemorative act for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Cárdenas limited himself to commenting on the importance of commemorating this date for the country and affirmed that he will not participate in said event due to other commitments already acquired.

Cárdenas Solórzano, a three-time presidential candidate, is considered an important figure in Mexico’s political history and has been critical of the current government’s policies.

Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas recently declared that he does not consider himself a political adversary of the current president of Mexico, and that he maintains a personal relationship of friendship with him, although he disagrees on some of his policies.

In an interview with El País, Cárdenas said that although López Obrador has praised several past Mexican presidents, such as Juárez, Madero and Cárdenas (his father), he does not believe that the president is a Cardenista, Madero or Juarista.

Cárdenas suggested that although there is an affinity in ideological and political terms, there are also differences in the way public policies are carried out.