Cuahtémoc Cárdenas Solórzano, moral leader of the left in Mexico, has announced that he will no longer collaborate with the Collective for Mexico, or “Mexicolectivo”, the new opposition front to the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador that was announced just this Monday. Cárdenas, 88, has said in a letter that, although he collaborated in the development of the new political organization, he never did so from the role of organizer, and has specified that he has long communicated within the group that he would no longer form more part of it. The founder of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) has communicated his decision a few hours after President López Obrador launched severe criticism of his former co-religionist for having joined the new opposition platform.

The group, in which politicians from the old guard of the PRI, the PAN, the PRD and the Movimiento Ciudadano participate, had assured that Cárdenas would participate this Monday in the launch of “Mexicolectivo” and in the presentation of its founding document, called Punto de departure. But Cárdenas, in the end, did not come. This Tuesday he said that his departure from the new front was due to “political” considerations.

“In the particular case of ‘Punto de partida’, whose development as a document I have been learning about over time, at no time have I been a convener of anyone to participate in its formulation and subsequent development,” Cárdenas has written. “At the time, I informed those who invited me to learn about this project and follow up on its development process that, based on political considerations, I would no longer participate. These are the reasons for my absence at the ceremony held yesterday to publicize the Punto de partida-Mexicolectivo project”.

The former rector of UNAM, José Narro Robles, participates in the Collective Meeting for Mexico, in Mexico City, this Monday. Sashenka Gutierrez (EFE)

