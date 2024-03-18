The three-time presidential candidate, Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas Solórzanoaccompanied this Monday Claudia Sheinabum in the presentation of the axis of government: Sovereign Republic with Sustainable Energy, at the Monument to the Revolution.

Sheinbaum, presidential candidate of Morena and its allies, also accompanied engineer Cárdenas and his family to set up an honor guard for General Lázaro Cárdenas in the commemoration of the oil expropriation.

“I especially want to thank engineer Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas for inviting me to this guard of honor for one of the most important Mexicans in history, General Lazaro Cardenas”declared the former head of Government at the beginning of her speech.

In his message, Sheinbaum said that this day commemorates the 86th anniversary of the oil expropriation, the brave and nationalist decision to defend the workers and the sovereignty of President Lázaro Cárdenas del Río.

“A decision that changed the history of Mexico for the better. His legacy will always be remembered for his passion, for his love for the people, for his work always for the supreme interest of the people of Mexico and the Homeland,” said the former president of the capital.

The presidential candidate thanked the presence of engineer Cárdenas and his family, who have dedicated their lives to defending the country's oil and energy resources.

In the case of Cárdenas, not only the defense of oil, but also of democracy and public life, noted Sheinbaum, who said that in 1988 he marched alongside the engineer to transform the country.

This Monday, the candidate presented her axis of government: Sovereign Republic with Sustainable Energy.