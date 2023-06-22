Cuernavaca, Morelos.- Cuauhtémoc Blanco, former national team, criticized the current players of the Mexican Soccer Team for the way they lost the semifinal match against the United States in the Concacaf League of Nations 3-0.

“The truth is sad, I think that all Mexicans are sad because of how the Mexican National Team is playing today, a person must come to order, a coach who has pants to speak loudly with the players, but the truth gives me a lot sadness,” he told ESPN.

He also pointed out that he needs the Mexican National Team now that the Gold Cup is coming, a tournament in which Jaime Lozano will have as interim director after the dismissal of Diego Cocca, who thought to continue leading the Tricolor but last Monday, through a institutional video, his departure became official after four months of directing.

“We need men in the national team who have character, who fight, who love their country, because that has been lost. When I played and there were other soccer players we fought for that, we stood out for those pin *** pants we had, “he commented.

“I don’t know if it hurts the selected ones, but at the end of the day I have some friends there, but it’s the truth, it’s the net, I speak like that and I offend them or disrespect them, well, sorry, but nobody is happy,” he added. Cuauhtemoc Blanco.

To close, the former player affirms that it is of vital importance to turn to look at the players of inferior forces instead of turning to see foreign players who are taking away a valuable opportunity to be noticed to be called by the Tricolor.

“You have to get young people out of basic forces and that is what we lack, I have mentioned to them many times that before there were three foreigners and all the rest were Mexicans,” he closed. Mexico debuts next Sunday against Honduras in the 2023 Gold Cup.