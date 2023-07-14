In Argentina, the name of Diego Armando Maradona is synonymous with passion and idolatry, even for those who do not agree with being measured in this way, because the truth is that, for better or worse, Maradona is not seen as a ordinary person. He is the closest thing to a deity because of the happiness he brought to a wounded Argentina, with imprints and war scars that are impossible to erase.
In Mexico, although we are also very soccer fans, there is not a single player in the entire country who achieves what Diego. Some say that Hugo Sánchez is the one who comes close to him. If they refer only to his level of play, you could say yes. That Hugo Sánchez, being the best soccer player in the history of Mexico (although some want to deny it), is the Diego of the Mexicans.
However, the affection that Argentines have for ‘Pelusa’ is gigantic. Hugo, on the other hand, is not only not loved as much, but is even seen in a bad way by his own compatriots.
The reason? ‘Lack of humility’, they say out there. But I think it is due more to his Spanish accent and good vocabulary. In their elegant and not so ‘Mexican’ ways.
Diego Armando Maradona not only represented the Argentine with goals and dribbling. He went further. He personified the entire country. And if we want to find someone who has more or less achieved the same thing in Mexico, we have to mention the last great ’10’ of the America and the Mexican soccer team.
political current; eternal idol. Cuauhtémoc Blanco is, in many ways, the Maradona of the Mexicans. Mocking, mischievous, humble, a good human being, supportive, proud of his roots and brave in scenarios where others tend to be small. Cuau is the face of the average Mexican, that’s why his own people love him and the ‘others’ despise him.
