As part of the efforts to shield the demarcations of the Union of Mayors of Mexico City (UNACDMX), tonight Lia Lemon Y Adrian Rubalcava They began with the operation that will protect the bordering areas of Álvaro Obregón and Cuajimalpa.

Giving the starting signal, the opposition mayors stressed that the Operation Reinforcing Securitywhich will be permanent, includes the deployment of 170 items of the Preventive, Auxiliary, and Banking and Industrial (PBI) police of both demarcations, who will make use of 90 official vehicles.

Likewise, by indicating that the security device will cover bordering colonies such as Bosques de Tamarindos, Santa Fe, San Mateo Tlaltenango and Santa Rosa Xochiac, among others, they noted that two itinerant checkpoints will also be placed for the inspection of vehicles that circulate through both demarcations of the CDMX.

While that of CuajimalpaRubalcava, stressed that “this operation was not created by steam, it intends to give people the certainty of being able to walk the streets without fear of being violated, we want to guarantee their safety”, while highlighting both the support of the head of government claudia sheinbaum and the Secretary of Citizen Security, Omar Garcia Harfuchto the program Cuajimalpa Shieldas well as Limón for the coordination between mayors, which, he pointed out, did not exist with previous administrations.

From Cuajimalpa to CDMX

Similarly, while underscoring that Cuajimalpa has the lowest crime rate in the Mexico Citythe PRI member pointed out that part of the objective of this operation is to share patrols and police elements with the AOwhich will translate into a decrease in crime, as his UNACDMX colleague has referred to on several occasions.

He added to seek that this type of reinforcement programs be replicated in the 16 mayors of CDMX, after this type of device has been presented between the AO, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Azcapotzalco, Miguel Hidalgo and Cuauhtémoc, but not so the demarcations governed by Brunettewho have not agreed to carry out joint operations with the opposition or among themselves.

“My priority is to consolidate Alvaro Obregon As a safe place, we have shown that in our first quarter of government the rate of high-impact crimes has dropped, but we still cannot sing victory, I hope that by working together with Cuajimalpa we can shield our city halls,” said Limón.

Lastly, the mayor of UNACDMX emphasized the need to reinforce security in the country’s capital, highlighting that “we seek to add the capacities of our state forces because the streets belong to all of us, our responsibility is to guarantee security.” and the integrity of all.