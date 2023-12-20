Juan Guillermo Cuadrado He underwent surgery this Wednesday, December 20, to put an end to a painful injury to his left Achilles heel, reported the Inter de Milan in an official statement.

The Colombian soccer player underwent surgery, which was performed by the doctor Lasse Lempainen in Turku, Finland, and the operation was successful. Recovery times are a concern for the Colombian National Team coaching staff.

“The Nerazzurri winger will follow a rehabilitation program in the coming weeks,” Inter reported.

Thus, Cuadrado is expected to return in approximately four months, at least, to compete in Italian football again and fight for a call to the Colombian National Team to participate in the 2024 Copa América.

Inter evaluated the situation well: that is why he had surgery on his Achilles tendon, a surgery that generates the hope of having him at full strength at the end of the season and not half as he is now.

Situation that would allow him to arrive in full shape for the tournament Conmebol that is going to be celebrated in USA between June and July of next year

