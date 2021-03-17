The seven pages contain the brief of allegations that the vice president of the Community, Isabel Franco, has presented to the Citizens Disciplinary Regime Commission before the file opened for its rejection of the motion of censure in the Region hours after signing it. Both Franco and Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez, the three defectors who have put in check the operation orchestrated by Cs together with the PSOE to seize power in the Community, have been provisionally suspended from militancy until the procedure is resolved.

Isabel Franco gives more details in her letter about the meeting in which she learned about the motion of censure, on the night of Tuesday, March 9. «Said meeting, which was composed by part of the Executive in the Region, was orchestrated at all times, in an authoritarian and verbal way, by Carlos Cuadrado, who told us about a series of negotiations carried out as a result of the fear of a impending call for elections by the PP in 48 hours, “says the document, to which THE TRUTH has had access. The Minister of Social Policy defends that there was “a deception between what was reported and what was then put in the documents of the censure motions” that she and the rest of the deputies and councilors in Murcia signed. “We required that we be given information about what body, when, where and by whom the agreement with the PSOE had been authorized, and we were not given an answer. Only Carlos Cuadrado said that we were there to do what he said, because he was the party, “says Franco.

Complaint that the expulsion file does not comply with the guarantees and was opened by a body without competence to do so



As she defended in the interview published yesterday in this newspaper, the vice president explains that she signed the motion of censure “due to party discipline”, but later learned that “almost the entire government was handed over to the PSOE in exchange for the presidency, merely figurative title and without any kind of decision in the Government by Cs ». He adds that Cuadrado asked them to sacrifice themselves “for the comrades in the Murcia City Council and for the imminent danger of the call for regional elections by the PP. Carlos Cuadrado asserted and stated categorically that we were going to disappear.

Isabel Franco alleges that not even the permanent committee is the right body to open a file and that the process has not had all the guarantees.