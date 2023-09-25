Juan Guillermo Cuadrado still does not appear at Inter Milan and everything seems to indicate that his return to the playing fields must wait. The winger could miss another game for his club, after the inflammation he suffered in the tendon in his left knee on the double date of the South American tie with the Colombian National Team.

And it is that Cuadrado has already missed three games with the Milan team after the tendinitis he suffered a few weeks ago: he was on the bench against Milan, in the ‘Madonna Derby’, and was not called up against Real Sociedad for the Champions League and in the game with Empoli on the fifth round of the Italian Serie A.

In addition, the player born in Necoclí, Antioquia, could miss another game in the Italian league. According to what the newspaper commented this Monday Calciomercato, The Colombian is doing personalized work and Inter coach Simone Inzaghi could leave him out of the squad against Sassuolo to prevent further complications.

Juan Cuadrado also trained separately today, the Colombian has not yet resolved his tendonitis problems

“Juan Cuadrado also trained separately today, the Colombian has not yet resolved the tendonitis problems that he has been carrying for a couple of weeks and after staying at home for the away game in Empoli, the former Juventus player will not be ready for either. Wednesday night’s game against Sassuolo,” the outlet reported.

Inter hopes to have Juan Guillermo for next weekend’s match, where they are measured against the Salernitana in Salerno.

For now, the 35-year-old player continues training in a differentiated manner and hopes to return to the playing fields soon to be taken into account by coach Néstor Lorenzo for the South American qualifying round, where The Colombian National Team faces Uruguay in Barranquilla (on October 12) and Ecuador in Quito (on October 17).

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half.

