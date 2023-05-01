“There’s certainly a bit of regret about the game, it was important for us to win. We created many chances but we weren’t lethal in the box. There’s a bit of anger because at these levels the monitor can’t fail to work Before there was a very clear foul, if you don’t go and look at it, it ruins all the work we do on the pitch: we fight to win, but it’s difficult like this”. Juan Cuadrado raises his voice after the draw in Bologna, he did it on the pitch and does it at the end of the game on the Dazn microphone: “It’s no coincidence, there have been too many episodes with us. We try to move forward, they make mistakes too , it’s football. We fight to the end.”