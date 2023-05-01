The Colombian after the draw in Bologna: “Make it very clear before their goal, if there’s no monitor to go and see it again, it ruins all the work we do on the pitch. But our strength is going against everything”
“There’s certainly a bit of regret about the game, it was important for us to win. We created many chances but we weren’t lethal in the box. There’s a bit of anger because at these levels the monitor can’t fail to work Before there was a very clear foul, if you don’t go and look at it, it ruins all the work we do on the pitch: we fight to win, but it’s difficult like this”. Juan Cuadrado raises his voice after the draw in Bologna, he did it on the pitch and does it at the end of the game on the Dazn microphone: “It’s no coincidence, there have been too many episodes with us. We try to move forward, they make mistakes too , it’s football. We fight to the end.”
Against everything
—
“Sometimes you prepare the matches and go under the same conditions, with our quality and the strength that the coach gives us we try to get the result in a difficult season. Our strength is always going against everything until the end,” he said Cuadrado of the progress of the Dall’Ara match. Before closing on the achievement of the objective of qualifying for the Champions League: “There are many games left and we will have to give our best, we have the quality to achieve results in the remaining games”.
April 30, 2023
