News arrives from Italy about Juan Guillermo Cuadrado. There are good ones in sporting terms, but also worrying ones in relation to his health, his season will be cut short due to a radical decision.

The Colombian has had physical problems since October, when he played the first round of the tie with the National Team. But, even with his absence, he has given two assists and has just started and played the entire game against Real Sociedad (0-0) in the Champions League.

Cuadrado returned to play with Inter.

However, the technician Simone Inzaghi He has acknowledged that he is not completely well and that he is playing with discomfort, which means his performance is necessarily diminished.

This Friday it became known that Inter Milan made a radical decision that could have its risks for a 35-year-old footballer. square will be operate it immediately and it will be low for three months, but with the certainty that he would return recovered from his ailments.

This was confirmed by the director of the Neroazzurri team Piero Ausilio: “We will sign a player to replace Juan Cuadrado in the January transfer window. We're on that”.

⚫️🔵 Inter director Ausilio: “We will sign a player to replace Juan Cuadrado in the January transfer window. We're on it.” 🇨🇴 Cuadrado will undergo surgery in the next few days as he will be out until March. pic.twitter.com/2v27hJXtFi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2023

Cuadrado will be out until March following the latest decision by Inter Milan, which had been studying the Colombian's case for several days, the Italian press highlighted.

“Inter seems to be thinking about a drastic solution: the operation, which would force him to have a major stoppage, but which would definitively solve the Achilles tendon problem,” Calciomercato reported on the subject.

Inter evaluated the situation well: that is why the operation on the Achilles tendon will be carried out in the coming days, thus There is hope to have it fully at the end of the season. and not half as it is now.

Indirectly, it would also serve for a hypothetical call-up to the Colombian National Team for Copa América 2024 and the qualifiers in the second semester.

SPORTSWith information from Futbolred.

